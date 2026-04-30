Delhi expressway tragedy: 5 members of family burnt-alive after cab catches fire near Rajasthan’s Alwar district

Police said the five were found dead in the burning car by the time a team rushed to the scene. They were returning to their home from Vaishno Devi temple.

In a tragic accident, Five members of a family traveling back to Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, from the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir died after their taxi caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar, Rajasthan, late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

Police said all five were found dead inside the burning car when a team arrived at the scene. A National Highways Authority of India patrol alerted the fire brigade to douse the flames, and the bodies were shifted to the mortuary at Alwar District Hospital for autopsy.

Four identified, one woman yet to be named

Local police officer Neki Ram identified four of the victims as Santosh Kumar, 35, his wife Shashi, 33, mother-in-law Parvati, 50, and daughter Ragni, 13. The fifth victim, a woman, was yet to be identified.

The car driver, Vinod Kumar Mehar, jumped out of the burning taxi. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors referred him to Jaipur for further treatment.

Cause of fire under investigation

Police said the family had hired the taxi to visit the Vaishno Devi Temple. The cause of the fire is under investigation.