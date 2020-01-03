Delhi experiences slight improvement in temperature, air quality continues in 'severe' category

After witnessing record-breaking cold, Delhi-NCR witnessed a slight increase in temperature on Friday morning as it the minimum temperature to remain 11-degree celsius today.

While the temperature is getting better with each passing day, the air quality index (AQI) showed no signs of improvement. The air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category in several areas on Friday morning. According to the data provided by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 418 in the 'severe' category in Anand Vihar, at 372 in 'very poor' category in RK Puram and at 429 in 'severe' category in Rohini.

Meanwhile, the major pollutants PM 2.5 was recorded at 302 in the 'very poor' category and PM 10 at 283 in the 'poor category' in the Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Due to dense fog and reduced visibility, over 19 trains were reported to be running late in the Northern Railway region on Friday morning. No flight has been canceled for rescheduled due to low visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain in the coming days in Delhi-NCR which can bring the temperature down.

December 2019 recorded an 18-day 'cold spell' and the coldest December day in 119 years.