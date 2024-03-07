Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

Delhi excise scam: Court extends judicial custody of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

Looking for a Best astrologer in Mumbai or Best astrologer in Pune. Consult with Online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Covid cases spike in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; know symptoms and preventive tips

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

Looking for a Best astrologer in Mumbai or Best astrologer in Pune. Consult with Online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Covid cases spike in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; know symptoms and preventive tips

7 health benefits of eating jungle jalebi

5 superfoods that can reduce plaque buildup in arteries

Here's why Yudhishthira from Mahabharata refused to go to heaven

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Maidaan trailer: Coach Ajay Devgn takes India into 'golden era of football' with his team of underdogs

HomeIndia

India

Delhi excise scam: Court extends judicial custody of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 06:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge M K Nagpal extended the custody of the leaders after they were produced before the court on the expiry of their judicial remand granted earlier.

The ED sought their further judicial custody, saying that the case was at a crucial stage, and if released, the accused may hamper the investigation. The CBI had registered the case alleging that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection. The ED started its investigation based on a CBI case, and it is probing the money laundering part of the alleged scam.

Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Electricity subsidy extended till...

The CBI arrested Sisodia in February 2023 and he was taken in custody from Tihar Jail by the ED in March. Sisodia resigned as Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi following his arrest by the CBI. Sanjay Singh was arrested in October 2023 by the ED. He was elected for a second consecutive term to Rajya Sabha in January this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...

Gal Gadot shares adorable pic, pens heartfelt note as she welcomes fourth baby girl Ori: 'The pregnancy was not easy...'

Instagram, Facebook back online after hour-long outage in India, other countries

Viral video: Baby elephant plays ‘Holi’ with dust, internet can't help but go aww

Meet IAS officer who topped class 10, 12, cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement