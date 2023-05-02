Search icon
Sign In
Delhi excise policy scam: AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh named in ED charge sheet

The charge sheet claims that Chadha attended a meeting on the liquor policy issue that was held at the home of the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 02, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Radha Chadha, Sanjay Singh (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its third supplementary charge sheet on the Delhi excise policy scam has mentioned the names of AAP leaders, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

Both leaders are Rajya Sabha members. The charge sheet only mentions their names, they are not shown as accused in the case.

The supplementary charge sheet was recently filed before the Rouse Avenue District Court here.

(Also Read: Explained: Here's why Afzal Ansari stands disqualified from Lok Sabha's Ghazipur seat)

According to the charge sheet, Chadha was part of a meeting which was held at former Delhi`s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia`s residence in connection with the liquor policy case.

Sources said that the ED was recording the statement of an accused businessman Dinesh Arora, who later became an approver in the Delhi liquor policy when the names cropped up.

"He initially met Sanjay Singh through whom he came in contact with Manish Sisodia during a party in his own restaurant, namely Unplugged Courtyard. On request of Sanjay Singh, he spoke to many of the restaurant owners and arranged cheques amounting to Rs 82 lakh (handed over to Sisodia) for collection of party funds for the then upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi," the ED has mentioned quoting Dinesh Arora. 

