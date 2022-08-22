Delhi excise policy row: ‘Bundelkhand Expressway disgrace to nation yet no CBI probe,’ says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo)

The controversial excise policy in Delhi for liquor sale landed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in trouble with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the ruling AAP in the capital maintains that the party didn’t indulge in any foul play liquor policy.

Now, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has hit out at the Centre and central agencies over the investigation against opposition leaders like himself, saying that the alleged scams in Gujarat and Bundelkhand Expressway also need a CBI probe.

In an interview with PTI, Sisodia, who is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy, said his party was not scared of any investigation and asserted that the scams being alleged by BJP leaders were nothing but "shagufe (lies)".

On Saturday, the deputy chief minister said he might be arrested in two four days. Recently, based on a report submitted by the Delhi chief secretary, Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

Claiming that the Centre is set out to stop the growth of AAP, Manish Sisodia said, “The BJP, CBI, L-G, and the chief secretary are all hand in glove. They only have one goal - to stop Kejriwal or else the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be out of their (BJP) reach.”

Further slamming the Centre, he said, “The CBI should investigate the scam of Rs 10,000 crore happening every year in Gujarat, where prohibition is in place but still people are dying by consuming illicit liquor. The Bundelkhand Expressway caved in five days after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.”

“It has brought disgrace to the nation. There was corruption involved. You should investigate us and everyone else also. We are not against investigation or probe,” he added, as per PTI reports.

On Saturday, Manish Sisodia claimed that he would be arrested within a few days in relation to the excise policy case, but said that the “good work” by the AAP government will continue regardless.

(With PTI inputs)

