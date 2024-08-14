Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI today

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UP man, father of two, undergoes Hernia surgery; Doctors find ovary and uterus inside his body

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Resident doctors' body calls off strike after meeting Union Health Minister Nadda

RCB acquired Virat Kohli for this amount in first IPL auction

How many islands does Bangladesh have? Largest one is...

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP man, father of two, undergoes Hernia surgery; Doctors find ovary and uterus inside his body

UP man, father of two, undergoes Hernia surgery; Doctors find ovary and uterus inside his body

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Resident doctors' body calls off strike after meeting Union Health Minister Nadda

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Resident doctors' body calls off strike after meeting Union Health Minister Nadda

RCB acquired Virat Kohli for this amount in first IPL auction

RCB acquired Virat Kohli for this amount in first IPL auction

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

Salim-Javed to reunite for their final film after four decades? Javed Akhtar says 'is zamane mein...'

Salim-Javed to reunite for their final film after four decades? Javed Akhtar says 'is zamane mein...'

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI today

The Supreme Court will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas against his arrest and seeking bail in the alleged excise policy scam case today.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today (14 August), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

The top court will also hear a separate plea of Kejriwal seeking bail in the case. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will hear both the pleas of the Aam Aadmi Party convenor. On Monday, the top court agreed to take up Kejriwal's plea after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for him, sought an urgent listing.

The Delhi High Court had on August 5 upheld the arrest of the chief minister as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which demonstrated how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

The high court had asked him to move the trial court for regular bail in the CBI case. The high court had noted that the loop of evidence against the chief minister was closed after collection of relevant evidence following his arrest by the CBI and it cannot be said that it was without any justifiable reason or illegal.

It had said Kejriwal is not an ordinary citizen but a distinguished recipient of the Magsaysay Award and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. "The control and the influence which he has on the witnesses is prima facie borne out from the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be a witness only after the arrest of the petitioner, as highlighted by the special prosecutor.

"Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest. No malice whatsoever can be gathered from the acts of the respondent (CBI)," the high court had said.

The high court had dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest, saying it was only after sufficient evidence was collected and sanction was obtained in April 2024 that the agency proceeded with further probe against him.

It had noted that the links to the crime extended even to Punjab but material witnesses were not coming forward due to the influence exercised by Kejriwal by virtue of his position. It was only after he got arrested that the witnesses came forward to record their statements, the high court had said.

"It is a bounden duty of every court, more so the courts of first instance, to ensure that the extraordinary powers of arrest and remand are not misused or are resorted to by the police in a casual and cavalier manner," the high court had observed.

The chief minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.
On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy.
According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Writers who earned more money than India's highest-paid actors, were called arrogant; gave more hits than Aamir, Hrithik

Writers who earned more money than India's highest-paid actors, were called arrogant; gave more hits than Aamir, Hrithik

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House ahead of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House ahead of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Top 5 Electric Scooters to Gift Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan

Top 5 Electric Scooters to Gift Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement