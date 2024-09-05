Twitter
Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail, challenging CBI arrest today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has challenged his arrest and subsequent remand orders, while also pressing for bail in the corruption case.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail, challenging CBI arrest today
File photo
The Supreme Court is slated to hear, on Thursday, the pleas filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail and challenging his arrest by CBI in connection with the liquor policy case. As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will resume hearing the matter on Thursday, September 5.

In his special leave petition filed before the apex court, the AAP convenor has challenged his arrest and subsequent remand orders, while also pressing for bail in the corruption case. On the other hand, seeking dismissal of Kejriwal's plea, the CBI said that the AAP supremo was simply attempting to politically sensationalise the matter, despite repeated orders passed by various courts being prima facie satisfied with the commission of the offences, for which cognisance already has been taken.

The central investigative agency said that while Kejriwal "does not hold any ministerial portfolio in Government National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi, all decisions of the government, as well as the party, are taken on his concurrence and directions", adding that these include not only the decisions in Delhi but also throughout the country where AAP has a presence.

READ | Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from...

"It emerged over a period of time that all the critical decisions in the formulation of the new Excise Policy were taken at the behest of the Petitioner (Kejriwal), in connivance with the then Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Excise Manish Sisodia. As the investigation progressed, it started becoming clear that he had a pivotal role in the formulation of the new Excise Policy," the CBI said in its affidavit filed before the apex court.

The Supreme Court, on July 12, ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

