Meet Indian woman, whose father-in-law has Rs 125932 crore net worth, left job at Goldman Sachs, now works...

DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

Top 10 places to visit before monsoon ends

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Delhi excise policy case: SC to deliver verdict on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today

CM Arvind Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by CBI in the corruption case filed by the central agency.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 05:56 AM IST

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam'. As per the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had on September 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas. CM Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case filed by the central agency.

The AAP chief was arrested by CBI on June 26. He has challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court's August 5 order which upheld his arrest in the corruption case. The high court had noted that the loop of evidence against Kejriwal got closed after collection of relevant evidence following his arrest by the CBI and it cannot be said that it was without any justifiable reason or illegal. The high court had also granted him liberty to approach a trial court with his plea seeking bail in the case.

READ | UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

The matter relates to alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped. The ED has also lodged a separate money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam'.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders. On July 12, the apex court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta dies by suicide

Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

This tech giant to lay off hundreds of employees in India due to..., many senior executives...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

