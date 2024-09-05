Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

Senior attorney Abhishek Singhvi, representing Arvind Kejriwal, informed the court that Manish Sisodia, Vijay Nair, and K Kavitha, among the other co-accused in the case, had all been freed.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, filed petitions on Thursday challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and requesting temporary bail in relation to the now-canceled liquor policy. The Supreme Court has reserved its decision in these cases. Kejriwal's judicial custody has been prolonged until Tuesday, when the case will be reheard by the highest court.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju argued against the bail plea on behalf of the CBI, claiming that the session court was not consulted beforehand. The bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan pulled up the central probe agency for arresting Kejriwal while he was in judicial custody in the ED case, saying, "When you are in custody... if you are arresting him again, then you need the permission of the court. There is something in the criminal procedure code."