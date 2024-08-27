Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Gujarat rains: Three killed, seven reported missing amid havoc in western state

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally LIVE: West Bengal police use water cannons, tear gas as protest turns violent

Kolkata ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally LIVE: West Bengal police use water cannons, tear gas as protest turns violent

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

Benefits of drinking salt water

Benefits of drinking salt water

Benefits of eating banana regularly

Benefits of eating banana regularly

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

The top court also imposed various conditions against Kavitha including not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the matter

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 02:07 PM IST

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy irregularities cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. A bench of justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan directed to release K Kavitha immediately. The top court also imposed various conditions against Kavitha including not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the matter. The top court directed her to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh each in both CBI and ED cases. The top court also directed her to surrender her passport.

The top court noted that Kavitha is behind bars for five months and the trial will take a long time to complete as there are 493 witnesses and many documents. The SC noted that the reliance is on the statements of co-accused who have been granted pardon and made an approver.

The top court while hearing the matter said that the probe agency cannot pick and choose anyone.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for K Kavitha, pressed for her bail on the ground of parity that co-accused Manish Sisodia has got bail. Senior Advocate Rohatgi for Kavitha, further said that she is a woman & sitting MLC and therefore there is no chance that she will flee from justice BR Gavai, on a lighter note, commented that being an MLA or MLC, one knows what is right and wrong, not vulnerable.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi called the allegations against Kavitha for changing phones bogus because people also change cars. She is also the daughter of a then Chief Minister, Rohatagi said. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, for the probe agency, said she had destroyed the phone and formatted it.

Rohatgi countered and said that she had given it to her servant. ASG Raju expressed shock as it highlighted that it was an iPhone. But Rohatagi said yes, so what! Justice KV Viswanathan remarked that people delete messages and he has also a habit of deleting messages. ASG Raju said that one can delete messages but not format the phone. ASG Raju informed the top court that the agency has call detail records (CDRs) to show her connection with the other accused.

On July 1 the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail petitions moved by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in CBI and ED cases related to the Excise Policy case.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the Excise Policy money laundering case in Rouse Avenue Court. The chargesheet was filed against BRS Leader K Kavitha and other accused namely Chanpreet Singh, Damodar, Prince Singh and Arvind Kumar.

BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024 and by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11, 2024. Subsequently, She was also later arrested by CBI in the matter.

The CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra's net worth before Olympics was Rs 25 cr, Arshad's net worth was Rs 80 lakh, their current net worth is...

Neeraj Chopra's net worth before Olympics was Rs 25 cr, Arshad's net worth was Rs 80 lakh, their current net worth is...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at age of 23, got AIR 94 without coaching, she is now posted as…

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at age of 23, got AIR 94 without coaching, she is now posted as…

Why are gold and silver papers used in satellites? The answer will surprise you

Why are gold and silver papers used in satellites? The answer will surprise you

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Meet couple whose idea was rejected 73 times, then built 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, they became India’s first…

Meet couple whose idea was rejected 73 times, then built 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, they became India’s first…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Know difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy: Check job profile, pay scale

Know difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy: Check job profile, pay scale

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement