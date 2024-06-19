Delhi excise policy case: No relief for CM Arvind Kejriwal, court extends his judicial custody till July 3

He was produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

Rouse Avenue court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till July 3 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case. The AAP leader was produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of his judicial custody.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody. CM Kejriwal surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities on June 2 after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in view of the general elections ended on June 1.

