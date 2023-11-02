Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal today, AAP says BJP plans to get him arrested

The ED has mentioned Arvind Kejriwal's name multiple times in its chargesheets filed in the Delhi excise policy case.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Thursday in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case. The ED has mentioned Kejriwal's name multiple times in its chargesheets filed in the case. It said the accused were in touch with the AAP leader regarding the preparation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, AAP on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi CM will be the first to be arrested as part of the BJP's plan to target top INDIA alliance leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. At a press conference in Delhi, AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that since 2014, ninety-five per cent of cases registered by the investigative agencies have been against opposition leaders.

"Now after the formation of the INDIA alliance, the BJP is rattled. We have learnt from sources that they have hatched a plan to target top leaders from the INDIA alliance. The first arrest in this plan will be of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

"The BJP knows it is losing all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. It is planning to get Kejriwal arrested so that AAP is not able to contest the polls," Chadha added. The AAP leader also shared a list of those it claimed would be targeted by the investigative agencies.

Chadha said people vote for leaders like Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Hemant Soren in Jharkhand, Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana, M K Stalin in Tamil Nadu, and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

READ | Explained: Why SC rejected Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case

(With inputs from PTI)

