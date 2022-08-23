Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED files money laundering case against Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia - File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday lodged a money laundering case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy corruption case. A case was registered after the FIR registered by the CBI and evidence showed that proceeds of crime have been generated through tweaking the Excise Policy.

This comes a day after Sisodia claimed that he was "offered the CM's post" by the BJP and closure of all cases if he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the saffron outfit. The BJP hit back, accusing Sisodia of trying to deflect attention from corruption charges against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia, over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

The policy, which came into effect on November 17 last year, was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it.

Last week, the CBI had carried out searches at 31 places including Sisodia’s residence and premises of some bureaucrats, including Excise Commissioner Krishna and two other Excise Department officials, and businessmen.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing media during his visit to poll-bound Gujarat on Monday, Sisodia said deserves the Bharat Ratna for improving education standard in schools, but instead he is being hounded by the Centre due to political reasons.

Sisodia, who was accompanying Kejriwal, also claimed the cases against him were false. “I said I know the truth of the CBI and ED cases against me, because these are all false cases. I am an honest man. In fact, I am with the Arvind Kejriwal team because I am a “kattar imandar" (staunchly honest) person. These fake cases are weak, and you can’t threaten me with these," he said at a press conference in Ahmedabad during his two-day visit to Gujarat.

Union minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the AAP has “connections with the liquor mafia" and said Sisodia has failed to respond on the liquor scam in Delhi. He also denied Sisodia’s accusations and said, “The Aam Aadmi Party is a party of liars and whatever Manish Sisodia has said about the BJP is completely false. The BJP did not give him any offer.