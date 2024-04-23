Twitter
Delhi excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha by 14 days

The court extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 03:12 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to Delhi excise case till May 7. Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand. Kavitha, a Telangana MLC, is the daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

