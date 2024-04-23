Delhi excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha by 14 days

The court extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to Delhi excise case till May 7. Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand. Kavitha, a Telangana MLC, is the daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

