Delhi Excise Policy case: Congress supports CBI raids against Manish Sisodia, says ‘AAP-BJP in cahoots’

AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File photo)

Alleging that the Bhartiya Janta Party and Aam Aadmi Party have been in cahoots to destroy and damage their party, Congress has backed the CBI raids against AAP minister Manish Sisodia in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

As the CBI raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday in connection with the excise policy probe, the Congress said that they are not surprised that the raids did not take place earlier, as per ANI reports.

"It is not surprising. We have been hearing about what has been happening in the Delhi Government for the last 7-8 years. It is surprising that the CBI raids didn’t happen earlier. Be it liquor case, construction of rooms in schools, teachers recruitment, the civil defence recruitment case or the contracts case wherever you see, there should`ve been not one but 10 CBI raids," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.

The AAP and BJP have been working together, colluding to damage the prospects of Congress in Delhi, Dikshit further alleged. The Congress leader further said that due to the excise policy probe, the “sins of AAP will finally come out.”

Dikshit, who is the son of late Sheila Dikshit, former CM of Delhi, said, “AAP is making money, damaging Congress, and supporting BJP. Now they (BJP) might have felt they`re (AAP) not needed anymore, so all sins of AAP will come out. We`ll see if BJP strikes an agreement with them or does justice.”

The Congress leader further pointed out that if the AAP government is investigated then there will be no minister left in the AAP cabinet. "I am sure that, if the raids are done with integrity and the cases go on, there will be no minister in AAP cabinet left," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP has been defending Sisodia in the liquor excise case, with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying, “CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too.”

(With ANI inputs)

