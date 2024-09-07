Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal was party to 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI

Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

SHOCKING! Elderly woman discovers her doorstop is worth more than Rs 9 crore, here's why

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

7 creatures that produce the highest number of babies

7 creatures that produce the highest number of babies

Seven highest-paid comedians in India 

Seven highest-paid comedians in India 

8 highest flying birds in the world

8 highest flying birds in the world

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal was party to 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail while he was lodged there in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal was party to 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "party to the criminal conspiracy" of the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy since the beginning, the CBI has alleged in its latest supplementary charge sheet in the case.

Concluding its probe with the submission of the fifth and final charge sheet in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that Kejriwal already had a "pre-conceived idea of privatising" the excise policy, which was scrapped after allegations of corruption surfaced.

"He (Kejriwal) demanded monetary support for his party AAP in the month of March 2021, when the policy was being formulated by the GoM headed by the co-accused Manish Sisodia.

"His close associate and in-charge of media and communication of AAP (and) accused Vijay Nair was approaching different stakeholders of the Delhi excise business and demanding illegal gratification from them in lieu of a favourable excise policy," the agency has alleged.

The AAP has denied the allegations.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail while he was lodged there in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Supreme Court's verdict on his petition challenging the arrest by CBI is awaited.

In its submissions, the CBI further alleged that Vijay Nair acted as a conduit for Kejriwal to contact the accused persons of the "South Group" headed by co-accused and BRS leader K Kavitha and obtained Rs 100 crore from them in lieu of a favourable excise policy.

As the chief minister, Kejriwal had a role in "processing and approval of the manipulated excise policy", it said.

The CBI alleged that Kejriwal's "role has surfaced in transfer of the ill-gotten money to Goa" through two other accused -- Vinod Chauhan and Ashish Mathur -- through the hawala route.

"Further, as the national convener of AAP, it was on his (Kejriwal's) directions that the money from the South Group was diverted to Goa for meeting election expenses of the AAP. He is also responsible for the end use of the ill-gotten money during the Goa assembly elections as the AAP is the ultimate beneficiary of the same," the agency said.

It said AAP’s Goa incharge Durgesh Pathak was also allegedly responsible for receiving and using the ill-gotten money generated from the "criminal conspiracy" regarding the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

According to the CBI, of the total Rs 90-100 crore paid by the "South Group" to tweak the excise policy in its favour, Rs 44.5 crore cash was sent to Goa for meeting election-related expenses.

Two former Goa MLAs who contested the assembly polls on AAP tickets have alleged that they were paid in cash by a party volunteer for meeting campaign-related expenses, the CBI has alleged.

It has claimed that a cartel was formed between three stakeholders of the said policy -- liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers -- by violating provisions and against the spirit of the policy.

All the conspirators allegedly played active roles in achieving the illegal objectives of the said "criminal conspiracy". It resulted in huge losses to the exchequer and undue pecuniary benefits to the public servants and other accused involved in the conspiracy, the agency has alleged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement