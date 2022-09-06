Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi excise policy case: Accused Sunny Marwah’s father caught on BJP’s ‘sting tape’, CBI deepens probe

The CBI recorded the statement of Sunny Marwah, who is one of the prime accused in the Delhi liquor excise policy case which targets AAP leaders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:44 AM IST

Delhi excise policy case: Accused Sunny Marwah’s father caught on BJP’s ‘sting tape’, CBI deepens probe
Representational image

The probe in the Delhi excise policy case is taking new twists and turns, most recently due to an alleged “sting operation” video which was released by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), reportedly giving vital information on the operations of the liquor “scam”.

Further, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deepened its probe and has recorded the statement of Sunny Marwah, who is one of the prime accused in the case. It must be noted that Marwah’s father was the one who spilled the beans on the modus operandi of the liquor policy “scam” in the sting operation.

Marwah's father was allegedly caught spilling the beans about the alleged scam in a purported sting video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. CBI further questioned Marwah on some of the points raised by his father in the video.

The BJP released the "sting operation" video purportedly showing Kulvinder Marwah, the father of Sunny Marwah, claiming to have paid commissions to acquire liquor licenses in Delhi.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 percent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, (Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia, and their friends. First, you give us our 80-per cent commission and then sell the 20 percent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged at a press conference in Delhi.

Responding to the claims made by BJP, Manish Sisodia hit out at the ruling party and said that the “sting operation” video released by its leaders is a “joke”, reminding them that he has gotten a clean chit in the probe since “CBI did not get anything”.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the Delhi liquor policy case last month, with Manish Sisodia being named as the prime accused, among others. Later, the Enforcement Directorate also launched a money laundering probe in the same case.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | ‘Sweet spot of global trade dynamics’: What UK PM elect Liz Truss said on Britain-India ties

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.