Delhi excise policy case: Accused Sunny Marwah’s father caught on BJP’s ‘sting tape’, CBI deepens probe

The probe in the Delhi excise policy case is taking new twists and turns, most recently due to an alleged “sting operation” video which was released by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), reportedly giving vital information on the operations of the liquor “scam”.

Further, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deepened its probe and has recorded the statement of Sunny Marwah, who is one of the prime accused in the case. It must be noted that Marwah’s father was the one who spilled the beans on the modus operandi of the liquor policy “scam” in the sting operation.

Marwah's father was allegedly caught spilling the beans about the alleged scam in a purported sting video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. CBI further questioned Marwah on some of the points raised by his father in the video.

The BJP released the "sting operation" video purportedly showing Kulvinder Marwah, the father of Sunny Marwah, claiming to have paid commissions to acquire liquor licenses in Delhi.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 percent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, (Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia, and their friends. First, you give us our 80-per cent commission and then sell the 20 percent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged at a press conference in Delhi.

Responding to the claims made by BJP, Manish Sisodia hit out at the ruling party and said that the “sting operation” video released by its leaders is a “joke”, reminding them that he has gotten a clean chit in the probe since “CBI did not get anything”.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the Delhi liquor policy case last month, with Manish Sisodia being named as the prime accused, among others. Later, the Enforcement Directorate also launched a money laundering probe in the same case.

(With PTI inputs)

