Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's judicial custody extended till November 24

In the excise policy case, a Delhi court on Friday stretched Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's judicial custody until November 24, according to ANI. Singh was taken into custody after questioning as part of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering investigation into the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy case on October 4.

In addition to Singh, Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has been locked up since February due to the case. In relation to the case, the AAP leader was first detained by the ED and then by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal was served a summons on November 2 but chose to skip.

Regarding Sanjay Singh, the ED has claimed that the Rajya Sabha MP for the AAP was significant in the creation and execution of the scrapped policy, which benefited specific liquor producers, distributors, and retailers.

A restaurateur named Dinesh Arora was allegedly close to both Sisodia and Singh, according to the ED chargesheet. The CBI detained Arora in July of this year. At a gathering at his restaurant, he allegedly met Sanjay Singh, who introduced him to Sisodia.

The Delhi Assembly elections in 2020 allegedly required funding from other restaurateurs, and the ED has claimed that Arora received a call from Singh during that time. According to reports, Arora made arrangements for checks totaling ₹82 lakh to be collected by the party for the Delhi elections that year by speaking with a number of restaurant owners.

The excise policy, which was implemented by the Delhi government in 2021, was abruptly terminated when lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena suggested an investigation into purported irregularities in the policy's execution. Consequently, the 2020–21 regime took its place and the policy was discontinued.

(With inputs from ANI)