HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated to ‘severe’ category which has prompted Delhi government to take emergency health and safety measures across the National Capital Region (NCR). From implementing GRAP IV, mandating 50% work from home, hybrid and online school to temporarily closing toll plazas on border areas, the authorities have gone all out on the growing pollution in Delhi.  

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 07:56 PM IST

Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Delhi govt issues warning

In the latest, Delhi Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday that on the basis of information that noncompliance of the 50 percent work-from-home directive has been seen by various private firms, the government has cautioned them and warned of strict actions if such complaints come. 

“Under GRAP IV, it has been notified to the government that a lot of private companies are not following the 50 per cent employees work-from-home mandate. We request and urge them to follow the same and in case we get any such complaint from a private company then we will carry out proceedings on them, accordingly,” Sirsa said. 

With worsening air quality, reaching hazardous levels in some areas, the Delhi government ordered work from home for 50 per cent of the workforce in government and private sectors until further orders. The initiative aims to lessen pollution's impact on people by cutting down on daily commute and vehicular emissions, a major contributor to the thickening of smog. 

The order has been mandatory for government departments, but the authorities have strongly urged the private sector to embrace similar guidelines to reduce outdoor time and safeguard public health, especially for kids, seniors, and those with breathing issues.  

