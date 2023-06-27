Delhi electricity bill tariffs raised by 8 percent: Why Delhiites will pay surcharge on their bills in summer?

Delhi electricity bill tariffs raised by 8 percent: Know reason (File photo)

The Centre has made certain amendments to the power tariffs in the country, which has led to the hike of the electricity bill, as well as AC and cooler charges at night. Now, the residents of Delhi will also have to pay a higher amount of bills, hiked by around 8 percent.

The power regulator in Delhi has allowed all electricity suppliers to raise the tariff on power supply in the national capital after the Centre’s amendments. This means that users consuming power over a certain limit will have to pay a surcharge of around 8 percent.

According to the new rule change in Delhi, those residents who consume electricity over 200 units will have to pay a surcharge of around 8 percent, while those who consume less than 200 units of electricity will have no change in their electricity bills.

This means that consumers who get free electricity in Delhi up to 200 units will face no changes in their bills and power tariffs. However, other consumers will have to 8 percent surcharge on their electricity bills from now on, which is expected to rise in the summer due to AC and cooler usage.

As per the revisions in the power tariffs in Delhi, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has been allowed to charge a 9.42 per cent surcharge, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) can charge 6.39 per cent, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) can charge 2 per cent.

Delhi Power Minister and AAP Minister Atishi attacked Centre over the raised power tariff, saying, “The electricity tariff in Delhi is increasing only because of the mismanagement of the Central government and the increasing rates of coal blocks...There is no shortage of coal mines in India then why is the price of coal increasing, why the electricity-producing companies are forced to buy coal at higher rates.”

READ | Electricity bill hike explained: What is Time of the Day Tariff? How can it increase your AC, cooler bill by 20 percent