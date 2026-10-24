Delhi Electoral Roll: Why only 2.5 lakh applied for Form 6 after 47.6 lakh names dropped

Delhi CEO says 250,754 Form 6 applications received between Aug 31 and Oct 22 after draft roll dropped 4.76 million names. West Delhi tops, New Delhi lowest.

Only 250,000 Form 6 applications were received in Delhi between August 31, when the draft roll dropped 4.76 million names, and October 22, with west Delhi accounting for the biggest chunk and New Delhi the smallest, the chief electoral officer [CEO] said on Friday.

The CEO's office said 250,754 Form 6 applications were received till October 22. This number includes both new electors and those deleted by the special intensive revision [SIR].

Another 212,400 Form 6 applications were received before the draft roll came out on August 31.

2.95 million flags resolved

Out of the 3.3 million people who were flagged – either for not having any link to the 2002 base voter roll or for logical discrepancies – around 2.95 million were resolved, the CEO's office said. They will be part of the final rolls unless someone files a Form 7 objecting to their inclusion.

This period — August 31 to October 22 – also includes roughly a month since the Election Commission of India [ECI] announced special camps across the country to help voters come back into the rolls. The first special camp was held on September 20 in Delhi and since then, authorities have held roughly 89,000 such camps.

Between September 20 and October 22, the number of Form 6 applications received is 158,470.

All applications will be disposed of by November 30 – the last date for disposal of all claims and objections before the final roll is published on December 4.

West Delhi Tops, New Delhi Lowest: District-wise breakdown

In this period, Delhi's west district – comprising Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri – had 30,361 applications, the highest, followed by North West Delhi with 25,925 and East Delhi with 24,200.

South East district – comprising Okhla, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad – got 24,153 applications.

New Delhi district – comprising New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment – recorded the lowest number of applications at 4,341, followed by Old Delhi district with 10,668 and Central district with 10,796.

Among other districts, North recorded 18,451 applications, Outer North 17,991, Central North 16,312, South 21,322, South West 22,098, and North East 24,136.

BLOs outreach continues

SIR began in Delhi on June 30. At the time, the electoral roll comprised 14.5 million people. The draft roll was released on August 31, removing nearly 4.76 million people – all under the absent, shifted, dead or duplicate [ASDD] categories.

The claims and objections window closes on October 30, where voters can fill Form 6 for inclusion, Form 7 for deletion and Form 8 for modification.

"We have held over 89,000 special camps but still the numbers are low. This indicates that the ASDD list was compiled with due process. Out of the fresh applications too, nearly 50% are first time voters," said an official.

As part of a separate drive, booth-level officers are visiting localities to ascertain the status of people whose names appeared in the pre-SIR electoral roll but were missing from the current draft roll.