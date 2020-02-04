Delhi elections: AAP releases manifesto, promises 24x7 market, clean water, doorstep ration

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the party manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, with a focus on sanitation, education, health, and environment. The party also promised to launch a 'Desh Bhakti' programme if it comes to power.

In the manifesto that comes a few days before the national capital goes to polls on February 8, the ruling AAP guaranteed quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity to the people of Delhi. The party has also promised the doorstep delivery of rations and free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens.

AAP also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for sanitation workers who die while cleaning sewers.

The manifesto has two parts. The first comprises 10 guarantees that the party has already given while the second details the work that will be done in the next five years.

Stressing on the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, AAP said that it was pending with the Centre for four years after being passed by the party in 2015.

It further added that after the success of Happiness Curriculum and Entrepreneurship Curriculum introduced in schools by the Delhi Government, the Deshbhakti Curriculum will also be introduced to induce a feeling of nationalism.

Here are the major pointers that AAP has promised in its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Metro network to be expanded beyond 500 Kms

Classes for personality development, spoken English, soft skills for students who have completed their schooling from any Delhi school.

Redevelopment of Yamuna riverside

Streets to be redesigned. Pilot project on 40 km stretch to start with.

Traders to be shielded from all kinds of extortions. No 'Raid-raj'

Will put pressure on the Union govt to halt sealing

Struggle to get the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill passed by the Centre

Will pursue with the Central government to bring in a strong Delhi Swaraj Bill

Doorstep delivery of ration

Pilgrim for 10 lakh senior citizens

Introduction of Deshbhakti Curriculum

Appointment of new sanitation workers

Rs 1 crore compensation to deceased sanitation workers

Establishment of 24x7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas

Rationalisaton of circle rates

Amnesty scheme to dispose off old VAT cases

Ownership rights for settlement colonies

Enhance women participation in economy

Full statehood for Delhi

Legal protection of street vendors

Regularisation of contract employees

Delhi Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also dared BJP to declare its CM candidate within 1 PM on Wednesday. "I would like to tell BJP that the people of Delhi want the BJP to declare a Chief Ministerial candidate and I am ready to debate with that person," he said.

Polling on the 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8. Results will be declared on February 11.