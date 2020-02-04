Delhi elections: AAP releases manifesto, promises 24x7 market, clean water, doorstep ration
In the manifesto that comes a few days before Delhi elections 2020 which is scheduled for February 8.
Arvind Kejriwal during the press conference
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the party manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, with a focus on sanitation, education, health, and environment. The party also promised to launch a 'Desh Bhakti' programme if it comes to power.
In the manifesto that comes a few days before the national capital goes to polls on February 8, the ruling AAP guaranteed quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity to the people of Delhi. The party has also promised the doorstep delivery of rations and free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens.
AAP also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for sanitation workers who die while cleaning sewers.
The manifesto has two parts. The first comprises 10 guarantees that the party has already given while the second details the work that will be done in the next five years.
Stressing on the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, AAP said that it was pending with the Centre for four years after being passed by the party in 2015.
It further added that after the success of Happiness Curriculum and Entrepreneurship Curriculum introduced in schools by the Delhi Government, the Deshbhakti Curriculum will also be introduced to induce a feeling of nationalism.
Here are the major pointers that AAP has promised in its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
- Metro network to be expanded beyond 500 Kms
- Classes for personality development, spoken English, soft skills for students who have completed their schooling from any Delhi school.
- Redevelopment of Yamuna riverside
- Streets to be redesigned. Pilot project on 40 km stretch to start with.
- Traders to be shielded from all kinds of extortions. No 'Raid-raj'
- Will put pressure on the Union govt to halt sealing
- Struggle to get the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill passed by the Centre
- Will pursue with the Central government to bring in a strong Delhi Swaraj Bill
- Doorstep delivery of ration
- Pilgrim for 10 lakh senior citizens
- Introduction of Deshbhakti Curriculum
- Appointment of new sanitation workers
- Rs 1 crore compensation to deceased sanitation workers
- Establishment of 24x7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas
- Rationalisaton of circle rates
- Amnesty scheme to dispose off old VAT cases
- Ownership rights for settlement colonies
- Enhance women participation in economy
- Full statehood for Delhi
- Legal protection of street vendors
- Regularisation of contract employees
Delhi Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also dared BJP to declare its CM candidate within 1 PM on Wednesday. "I would like to tell BJP that the people of Delhi want the BJP to declare a Chief Ministerial candidate and I am ready to debate with that person," he said.
Polling on the 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8. Results will be declared on February 11.