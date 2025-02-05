With AI-driven Exit Polls and advanced sentiment analysis, Dilli Ka Dangal also aims to deliver the most authentic, data-backed predictions for the 2025 Delhi elections, setting a new standard for political reporting in India.

Zee News is set to redefine election coverage with its cutting-edge Dilli Ka Dangal series, scheduled to air at 6 pm on February 5, 2025. This special series will also feature Zeenia, Zee News’ AI-powered news anchor, who will provide exclusive, real-time insights into the Exit Polls.

With AI-driven Exit Polls and advanced sentiment analysis, Dilli Ka Dangal also aims to deliver the most authentic, data-backed predictions for the 2025 Delhi elections, setting a new standard for political reporting in India to ensure viewers receive precise, real-time information as the election unfolds. Till now whichever party is forming govt we have always predicted that in all our previous exit polls.

Zee News’ in-depth election reportage will continue through key events such as Voting Day on February 5, 2025, where the channel will provide live reports from polling stations across all 70 constituencies in Delhi. The Exit Poll at 6 pm will also feature AI-driven insights into voter sentiment, coupled with expert analysis and discussion.

On Counting Day, February 8, Zee News also plans to comprehensive, minute-by-minute seat-by-seat analysis, providing viewers with a detailed breakdown of election results. This approach will enable citizens to receive the most up-to-date and precise political coverage throughout the election period.

Zee News has a proven legacy of accurately predicting election winners, setting the benchmark for trust and precision in political forecasting. Through a strategic partnership with India Consolidated Private Limited, a subsidiary of KCORE ANALYTICS, Zee News will combine AI technology with sophisticated data analytics to provide accurate predictions.

This collaboration will also deliver exclusive, data-backed insights into voter preferences across Delhi’s constituencies, offering viewers the most reliable election forecasting available.

Speaking about the same, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, was quoted as saying, "As the election season intensifies, Zee News is taking the lead in revolutionizing election journalism. With Zeenia, powered by AI, we are bringing our viewers the most precise, real-time political analysis, enhancing their understanding of voter sentiment across the capital city of Delhi. Our AI-driven approach ensures that Zee News delivers not only accurate predictions but also deep insights that will define the way elections are covered in the years to come."

CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), Karan Abhishek Singh, added, "At ZMCL, we are dedicated to transforming the election experience for our viewers. Our AI-powered approach, combined with real-time insights and in-depth analysis, ensures that Zee Media remains the most trusted source for election news and predictions."

With its cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Zee News is setting a new standard for election coverage. Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 News channels, reaching more than 555+ million viewers in the current year through its linear properties.