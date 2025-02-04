The traffic police have made arrangements for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 on February 4th and 5th to facilitate smooth movement and avoid any inconvenience.

Delhi traffic police has issued advisory and put in place traffic restrictions across the capital city a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. According to the advisory, the Delhi police have diverted various routes from February 4-5.

The traffic police have made arrangements for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 on February 4th and 5th to facilitate smooth movement and avoid any inconvenience.

Traffic Advisory



The traffic movement has been restricted in part due to movement of buses and official vehicles related to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025 at the Strong Room-cum-Counting Centre at Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS), Badli.

Routes to avoid during February 4 and 5 (Delhi traffic advisory)

Dr. MC Davar Marg (Rohini Jail Road)

Badli Road (from NCC Bhawan to B-4 Road/Manav Marg)

Delhi traffic advisory: Timing of restrictions

February 4- traffic restrictions will be imposed from 06:00 AM to 11:30 PM

February 5- traffic restrictions will be imposed from 05:00 PM onwards.

Traffic instructions to general commuters

-Avoid the affected route to prevent delays.

-Use alternate routes mentioned above.

-Allow extra travel time if traveling to nearby areas.

-Use public transport wherever possible to help reduce traffic congestion.

Delhi traffic advisory for alternate routes:

-Outer Ring Road → Dr. K.N. Katju Marg → B-4 Road (Manav Marg), Sector-15, Rohini

-Mukarba Chowk → SG Transport Nagar → Badli Industrial Area → SP Badli-Bawana Road → Sector-18/19 Metro Station, Rohini

General instructions for smooth traffic movement

