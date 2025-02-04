As the Delhi election date approaches, it is important for voters to verify their names in the voter list. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you check your name:

The election campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections has concluded, with just one day remaining until voting takes place on February 5. As the date approaches, it is important for voters to verify their names in the voter list. Being listed is crucial, as only those whose names appear will be eligible to cast their votes.

How to check your name in voter list?

Step 1: Visit the Official Website: Go to the Election Commission of India’s official website, https://www.eci.gov.in/ then search for "Voter List" in the search bar.

Step 2: Go to the voter services section: Look for the 'Voter Services' tab on the homepage. Click on it to find options related to checking your name in the voter list.

Step 3: Select 'find polling station' or 'voter list': You will see options like 'Find Polling Station' or 'Check Voter Status'. Click on 'Voter List' to proceed.

Step 4: Choose your state: Select Delhi from the dropdown menu to access the voter list specific to your region.

Step 5: Enter required details: You may need to enter details such as your name, age, and state to search for your name in the voter list.

Step 6: Check the list: After entering the details, click on the search button. Your name will appear if it is registered.

Step 7: Verify your details: Make sure that all the details, including your name, age, and polling station, are correct.

Step 8: Print or save your information: If your name is on the list, consider printing or saving the information for your reference on voting day.

NOTE: Voters shouLd note that if you find any error in your voter details or need to register, the online portal enables you to update your information or complete the registration process easily. Additionally, the Election Commission provides a helpline for assistance if you encounter any issues while searching for your name.