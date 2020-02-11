Headlines

India

Delhi Election Results: List of seats AAP lost

The AAP has secured a sweeping majority in the legislative assembly by securing 62 seats, reducing the BJP to 8 seats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2020, 11:54 PM IST

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly concluded today with the AAP securing a sweeping majority with Arvind Kejriwal likely to return as the Chief Minister.

As it now stands, the AAP has secured a sweeping majority in the legislative assembly by securing 62 seats, reducing the BJP to 8 seats. 

AAP got 53.57% of the vote share, BJP got 38.51% of the votes, and Indian National Congress got 4.26% of the vote share.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased their vote share and seat share compared to the previous elections. In the 2015 Assembly Elections, BJP managed to win three seats, securing 32.2% of the votes.

This time around, Bharatiya Janata Party managed to retain two seats-Rohini and Vishwas Nagar-which they won in 2015 elections. In addition, they won 6 new seats. 

The ruling AAP was locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but was favourite to retain the power. The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress had failed to open its account in the assembly and has met with the same fate with more than 60 candidates losing their deposit and the party getting 4.26% of the total votes polled. 

The Election Commission had on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59%, five per cent less than 2015.

Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6% among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.

Okhla constituency recorded 58.84%. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall in Okhla assembly constituency, where hectic polling had taken place till late afternoon. Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, running into over 50 days now.

Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, including 2,32,815 in the age group of 18-19.

Here is a list of seats that AAP lost:
Constituency name Winning candidate Winning party
Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri BJP
Gandhi Nagar Anil Kumar Bajpai BJP
Ghonda Ajay Mahawar BJP
Karawal Nagar Mohan Singh Bisht BJP
Laxmi Nagar Abhay Kumar Verma BJP
Rohini Vijender Kumar BJP
Rohtas Nagar Jitendra Mahajan BJP
Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma BJP

