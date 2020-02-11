Delhi Election Results 2020: List of big winners and losers
Delhi Election 2020 Results: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, ministers Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Okhla candidate Amantullah Khan were among the top AAP candidates of the Delhi Assembly polls. From the BJP, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Kapil Mishra, OP Sharma, Vijender Gupta, Jagdish Pradhan were key candidates. Haroon Yusuf, Alka Lamba, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Shivani Chopra and Poonam Azad were some high profile Congress candidates.
Delhi assembly election
Written By
Edited By
Ahamad Fuwad
Source
DNA webdesk
The counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Delhi was held on Tuesday with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging a clear winner in the 2020 Vidhan Sabha polls.
The AAP is set to win at least 62 seats while the BJP is looking at victory in eight seats.
The Election Commission on Sunday announced that 62.59% of 1.47 crore voters turned up to vote in polling held on Saturday, February 8.
There were 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.
Here is a list of big winners of 2020 Delhi assembly polls:
|S.N.
|Winner
|Party
|Constituency
|Margin
|1
|Gopal Rai
|AAP
|Babarpur
|2
|Imran Hussain
|AAP
|Ballimaran
|36,172
|3
|Saurabh Bhardwaj
|AAP
|Greater Kailash
|16,809
|4
|Atishi
|AAP
|Kalkaji
|5
|Somnath Bharti
|AAP
|Malviya Nagar
|18,144
|6
|Haji Yunus
|AAP
|Mustafabad
|20,704
|7
|Kailash Gahlot
|AAP
|Najafgarh
|8
|Arvind Kejriwal
|AAP
|New Delhi
|9
|Amanatullah Khan
|AAP
|Okhla
|10
|Manish Sisodia
|AAP
|Patparganj
|3,207
|11
|Raghav Chadha
|AAP
|Rajinder Nagar
|20,058
|12
|Vijender Gupta
|BJP
|Rohini
|12,648
|13
|Jitender Mahajan
|BJP
|Rohtas Nagar
|13,241
|14
|Ram Niwas Goel
|AAP
|Shahdara
|5,294
|15
|Om Prakash Sharma
|BJP
|Vishwas Nagar
|16,457
Here is a list of big losers of 2020 Delhi assembly polls:
|1
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|Congress
|Gandhi Nagar
|Third Place
|2
|Poonam Azad
|Congress
|Sangam Vihar
|Third Place
|3
|Kapil Mishra
|BJP
|Model Town
|11,133
|4
|Tajinder Singh Bagga
|BJP
|Hari Nagar
|20,131
|5
|Adarsh Shastri
|Congress
|Dwarka
|Third Place
|6
|Alka Lamba
|Congress
|Chandni Chowk
|Third Place
|7
|Jagdish Pradhan
|BJP
|Mustafabad
|20,704
|8
|Durgesh Pathak
|AAP
|Karawal Nagar
|8,223
|9
|Sarita Singh
|AAP
|Rohtas Nagar
|13,241
|10
|Shridutt Sharma
|AAP
|Ghonda
|28,370
The exit polls had predicted a big win for the ruling AAP with a poll of 7 polls putting the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's tally around 53. DNA's poll of polls predicted 17 seats for the BJP and nil for the Congress.
The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59%, five per cent less than 2015.
Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6% among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.
Okhla constituency recorded 58.84%. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall in Okhla assembly constituency, where hectic polling had taken place till late afternoon.
Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, running into over 50 days now.
Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, including 2,32,815 in the age group of 18-19.
The turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls stood at 67.47%.