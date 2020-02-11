Delhi Election Results 2020: List of big winners and losers

The counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Delhi was held on Tuesday with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging a clear winner in the 2020 Vidhan Sabha polls.

The AAP is set to win at least 62 seats while the BJP is looking at victory in eight seats.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced that 62.59% of 1.47 crore voters turned up to vote in polling held on Saturday, February 8.

There were 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

Here is a list of big winners of 2020 Delhi assembly polls:

S.N. Winner Party Constituency Margin 1 Gopal Rai AAP Babarpur 2 Imran Hussain AAP Ballimaran 36,172 3 Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP Greater Kailash 16,809 4 Atishi AAP Kalkaji 5 Somnath Bharti AAP Malviya Nagar 18,144 6 Haji Yunus AAP Mustafabad 20,704 7 Kailash Gahlot AAP Najafgarh 8 Arvind Kejriwal AAP New Delhi 9 Amanatullah Khan AAP Okhla 10 Manish Sisodia AAP Patparganj 3,207 11 Raghav Chadha AAP Rajinder Nagar 20,058 12 Vijender Gupta BJP Rohini 12,648 13 Jitender Mahajan BJP Rohtas Nagar 13,241 14 Ram Niwas Goel AAP Shahdara 5,294 15 Om Prakash Sharma BJP Vishwas Nagar 16,457

Here is a list of big losers of 2020 Delhi assembly polls:

S.N. Loser Party Constituency Margin 1 Arvinder Singh Lovely Congress Gandhi Nagar Third Place 2 Poonam Azad Congress Sangam Vihar Third Place 3 Kapil Mishra BJP Model Town 11,133 4 Tajinder Singh Bagga BJP Hari Nagar 20,131 5 Adarsh Shastri Congress Dwarka Third Place 6 Alka Lamba Congress Chandni Chowk Third Place 7 Jagdish Pradhan BJP Mustafabad 20,704 8 Durgesh Pathak AAP Karawal Nagar 8,223 9 Sarita Singh AAP Rohtas Nagar 13,241 10 Shridutt Sharma AAP Ghonda 28,370

The exit polls had predicted a big win for the ruling AAP with a poll of 7 polls putting the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's tally around 53. DNA's poll of polls predicted 17 seats for the BJP and nil for the Congress.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59%, five per cent less than 2015.

Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6% among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.

Okhla constituency recorded 58.84%. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall in Okhla assembly constituency, where hectic polling had taken place till late afternoon.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, running into over 50 days now.

Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, including 2,32,815 in the age group of 18-19.

The turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls stood at 67.47%.