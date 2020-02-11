Assembly Election Results 2020: List of all 70 new MLAs of Delhi

Headlines

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What was the significance of Tiger Hill during 1999 Kargil War? How Indian Army recaptured their territory

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

10 Superfoods rich in Vitamin B6

Lung disease: 7 superfoods to fight COPD

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

HomeIndia

India

Assembly Election Results 2020: List of all 70 new MLAs of Delhi

Delhi Election 2020: Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections was held on Tuesday with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party eyeing a third straight win in the assembly that has 70 seats. here is a list of all 70 winners in the Delhi Assembly Election results 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2020, 12:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections was held on Tuesday with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party eyeing the third straight win in the assembly that has 70 seats.

The AAP won 62 of the 70 while the BJP candidates emerged victorious in eight constituencies. 

The ruling AAP was locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but was favourite to retain the power. The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress had failed to open its account in the assembly and has met with the same fate with more than 60 candidates losing their deposit and the party getting 4.26% of the total votes polled. 

The Election Commission had on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59%, five per cent less than 2015.

Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6% among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.

Okhla constituency recorded 58.84%. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall in Okhla assembly constituency, where hectic polling had taken place till late afternoon. Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, running into over 50 days now.

Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, including 2,32,815 in the age group of 18-19.

The turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls stood at 67.47%.

The Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said the counting will begin at 8 am sharp and will be held in multiple rounds.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly. 

Check Delhi Election Live Updates of all 70 candidates here:

Constituency Winning candidate Winning party
Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma AAP
Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Ajay Dutt AAP
Babarpur Gopal Rai AAP
Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri BJP
Badli Ajesh Yadav AAP
Ballimaran Imran Hussain AAP
Bawana (SC) Jai Bhagwan Upkar AAP
Bijwasan BS Joon AAP
Burari Sanjeev Jha AAP
Chandni Chowk PS Sawhney AAP
Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar AAP
Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian AAP
Deoli (SC) Prakash Jarwal AAP
Dwarka Vinay Mishra AAP
Gandhi Nagar Anil Kumar Bajpai BJP
Ghonda Ajay Mahawar BJP
Gokalpur (SC) Ch. Surendra Kumar AAP
Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj AAP
Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon AAP
Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi AAP
Jangpura Praveen Kumar AAP
Kalkaji Atishi AAP
Karawal Nagar Mohan Singh Bisht BJP
Karol Bagh (SC) Vishesh Ravi AAP
Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal AAP
Kirari Rituraj Govind AAP
Kondli (SC) Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) AAP
Krishna Nagar SK Bagga AAP
Laxmi Nagar Abhay Kumar Verma BJP
Madipur (SC) Girish Soni AAP
Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti AAP
Mangolpuri (SC) Rakhi Bidlan AAP
Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal AAP
Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav AAP
Mehrauli Naresh Yadav AAP
Model Town Akhilesh Tripathi AAP
Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel AAP
Mundka Dharampal Lakra AAP
Mustafabad Haji Yunus AAP
Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot AAP
Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen AAP
Narela Sharad Kumar AAP
New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal AAP
Okhla Amanatullah Khan AAP
Palam Bhavna Gaur AAP
Patel Nagar (SC) Raaj Kumar Anand AAP
Patparganj Manish Sisodia AAP
Rajendra Nagar Raghav Chadha AAP
Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela AAP
Rithala Mohinder Goyal AAP
RK Puram Parmila Tokas AAP
Rohini Vijender Kumar BJP
Rohtas Nagar Jitendra Mahajan BJP
Sadar Bazar Som Dutt AAP
Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya AAP
Seelampur Abdul Rehman AAP
Seemapuri (SC) Rajendra Pal Gautam AAP
Shahdara Ram Niwas Goel AAP
Shakur Basti Satyendar Jain AAP
Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari AAP
Sultanpur Majra (SC) Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat AAP
Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh AAP
Timarpur Dilip Pandey AAP
Tri Nagar Preeti Tomar AAP
Trilokpuri Rohit Kumar AAP
Tughlaqabad Sahi Ram  AAP
Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan AAP
Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav AAP
Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma BJP
Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta AAP

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

Zeenat Aman lists down ‘rules of engagement’ for Instagram followers, has a warning for trolls

Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely be delayed just like iPhone 15 series, but for a different reason

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Veere Di Wedding 2 to go on floors next year? Makers reportedly working on the script — Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE