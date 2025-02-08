Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Result LIVE Updates: Exit polls have projected a comeback for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years, with the party predicted to hit the majority mark of 36 comfortably and bag 10-15 more seats than that, ousting the incumbent Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Counting for Delhi Assembly elections commenced at 8 am on Saturday, with the top contenders Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoping to form government in the national Capital.

Voting for all 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly took place on Wednesday, February 5.

Exit polls have projected a comeback for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years, with the party predicted to hit the majority mark of 36 comfortably and bag 10-15 more seats than that, ousting the incumbent Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.



The Congress, however, is projected to bag 0-3 seats at maximum. The election results can be tracked on the Election Commission of India (ECI's) official website. Voting for the Delhi Assembly poll 2025 took place in a single phase on February 5.



According to the Election Commission data, the approximate voter turnout after the Delhi Assembly election stood at 60.54 per cent, with the North East district recording the highest voting percentage -- 66.25 per cent.

The lowest polling was recorded in the South East Delhi district at 56.40 per cent. The incumbent AAP, BJP, and Congress are the main contenders of the Delhi poll 2025, with AAP eyeing a third straight full term in Delhi.

AAP, which has dominated the last two Assembly polls in Delhi, won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 election, while the BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two Assembly polls and is predicted to perform similarly this time as well.







Delhi Election Result: Full list of winners

Ballimaran

Burari

Chandni Chowk

Karol Bagh

Matia Mahal

Sadar Bazar

Timarpur

Gandhi Nagar

Kondli

Krishna Nagar

Laxmi Nagar

Patparganj

Trilokpuri

Delhi Cantt

Greater Kailash

New Delhi

Patel Nagar

RK Puram

Rajinder Nagar

Adarsh Nagar

Badli

Bawana

Model Town

Narela

Rohini

Shakur Basti

Wazirpur

Ghonda

Gokalpur

Karawal Nagar

Mustafabad

Seelampur

Kirari

Mangolpuri

Mundka

Rithala

Shalimar Bagh

Sultanpur Majra

Trinagar

Babarpur

Rohtas Nagar

Seemapuri

Shahdara

Vishwas Nagar

Ambedkar Nagar

Chhatarpur

Deoli

Malviya Nagar

Mehrauli

Badarpur

Jangpura

Kalkaji

Kasturba Nagar

Okhla

Sangam Vihar

Tughlakabad

Bijwasan

Dwarka

Matiala

Najafgarh

Palam

Uttam Nagar

Vikaspuri

Hari Nagar

Janakpuri

Madipur

Moti Nagar

Nangloi Jat

Rajouri Garden

Tilak Nagar

(Note: The list will be updated once the results are officially made available by the Election Commission of India.)