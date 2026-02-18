Delhi: Dwarka crash victim's mother rejects teen's father apology, says 'sorry for what? for finishing my life?'

Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here
After the teen's father apologised for the fatal Delhi Dwarka crash in which his son killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, the victim's mother denied sorry, slamming the underage's action. Sahil's mother, Inna Makan, responded to the teen's father's apology, "The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry, after I spoke to the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry. If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry?" she told NDTV.
"My world can't come back with his sorry. What should I do? I have no mornings, no evenings, no reason to go to work, no reason to wake up. Do you think my life will ever come back to normal?" Inna Makan added.
The fatal car crash that claimed Sahil's life took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South, where a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle. According to the preliminary investigation, the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car. According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash. Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.
Earlier, Sahil's mother issued a video message urging the public to support, seeking justice. She accused the driver of irresponsible behaviour, “I brought up my son alone for 23 years. In a moment of someone’s recklessness, I lost him." "He was brutally killed by a scorpion bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed," she alleged.