Delhi: Dwarka crash victim's mother rejects teen's father apology, says 'sorry for what? for finishing my life?'

After the teen's father apologised for the fatal Delhi Dwarka crash in which his son killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, the victim's mother denied sorry, slamming the underage's action. Sahil's mother, Inna Makan, responded to the teen's father's apology, "The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry, after I spoke to the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry. If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry?" she told NDTV.

Dwarka crash: Victim's mother rejects teen's father

"My world can't come back with his sorry. What should I do? I have no mornings, no evenings, no reason to go to work, no reason to wake up. Do you think my life will ever come back to normal?" Inna Makan added.

The fatal car crash that claimed Sahil's life took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South, where a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle. According to the preliminary investigation, the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car. According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash. Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.

Earlier, Sahil's mother issued a video message urging the public to support, seeking justice. She accused the driver of irresponsible behaviour, “I brought up my son alone for 23 years. In a moment of someone’s recklessness, I lost him." "He was brutally killed by a scorpion bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed," she alleged.

Dwarka Crash controversy

Meanwhile, the legal counsel for a minor accused in Delhi's Dwarka has led to a controversy by appealing for sympathy for the teenager, citing "academic stress" and "trauma." Defence lawyer Lal Singh Thakur stated that the accused is struggling to focus on his board exams and is receiving threatening calls following the fatal SUV collision, arguing that the minor's decision not to flee the scene reflects commendable behaviour despite the gravity of the incident.

Lal Singh Thakur, lawyer for the alleged minor accused in the accident, said, "The incident that happened on February 3rd is very unfortunate and painful. I am also a parent. The entire family has been severely stressed and traumatised by this until today. Especially that child, who has to take his board exams today, he isn't able to do so properly. And he is a child with a studious background, a gold medalist. But unfortunately, an accident has had a huge impact on his life."