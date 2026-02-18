FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more

Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital? Likely to meet wife Bushra Bibi soon

Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog? Why BITS alumna in AI Summit controversy?

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reveals 'actual hero' behind Pakistan's India boycott U-turn at T20 World Cup 2026

Kiara Advani drops heartfelt tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra: 'You welcomed me with...'

Delhi: Dwarka crash victim's mother rejects teen's father apology, says 'sorry for what? for finishing my life?'

Galgotias University to vacate AI summit premises? Know what is Chinese robot dog controversy link

Rohit Shetty firing case: Accused's 1000km escape from taxi to scooter to trains, police custody extends to February 23

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here

Delhi government unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims

Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi: Dwarka crash victim's mother rejects teen's father apology, says 'sorry for what? for finishing my life?'

The fatal car crash that claimed Sahil's life took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South, where a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 12:45 PM IST

Delhi: Dwarka crash victim's mother rejects teen's father apology, says 'sorry for what? for finishing my life?'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the teen's father apologised for the fatal Delhi Dwarka crash in which his son killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, the victim's mother denied sorry, slamming the underage's action. Sahil's mother, Inna Makan, responded to the teen's father's apology, "The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry, after I spoke to the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry. If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry?" she told NDTV.

Dwarka crash: Victim's mother rejects teen's father

"My world can't come back with his sorry. What should I do? I have no mornings, no evenings, no reason to go to work, no reason to wake up. Do you think my life will ever come back to normal?" Inna Makan added. 

The fatal car crash that claimed Sahil's life took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South, where a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle. According to the preliminary investigation, the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car. According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash. Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.

Earlier, Sahil's mother issued a video message urging the public to support, seeking justice. She accused the driver of irresponsible behaviour, “I brought up my son alone for 23 years. In a moment of someone’s recklessness, I lost him." "He was brutally killed by a scorpion bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed," she alleged.

Dwarka Crash controversy 

Meanwhile, the legal counsel for a minor accused in Delhi's Dwarka has led to a controversy by appealing for sympathy for the teenager, citing "academic stress" and "trauma." Defence lawyer Lal Singh Thakur stated that the accused is struggling to focus on his board exams and is receiving threatening calls following the fatal SUV collision, arguing that the minor's decision not to flee the scene reflects commendable behaviour despite the gravity of the incident.

Lal Singh Thakur, lawyer for the alleged minor accused in the accident, said, "The incident that happened on February 3rd is very unfortunate and painful. I am also a parent. The entire family has been severely stressed and traumatised by this until today. Especially that child, who has to take his board exams today, he isn't able to do so properly. And he is a child with a studious background, a gold medalist. But unfortunately, an accident has had a huge impact on his life."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here
Delhi government unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital? Likely to meet wife Bushra Bibi soon
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital?
Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog? Why BITS alumna in AI Summit controversy?
Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement