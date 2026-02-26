Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026
Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers
Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory Watches
India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks
VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda
Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...
'Hard to like, very spiky': Ex-England pacer's brutal take on India coach Gautam Gambhir
Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free, along with Orange, Blue smart cards
Stephen Hawking pictured sipping drink with bikini-clad women in Epstein files; family issues statement
India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for Chennai game?
INDIA
To continue to ease travel and ensure safety for woman in Delhi, the DTC will introduce Pink, Blue, and Orange smart cards for bus travel and will formally launch them on March 2. These cards will replace the physical tickets and can be used in shopping, metro and ATM.
To continue to ease travel and ensure safety for woman in Delhi, the Delhi Transport Corporation has made buses in the capital digital and streamlined for their convenience. In this direction, the DTC will introduce Pink, Blue, and Orange smart cards for bus travel and will formally launch them on March 2. The launch was earlier scheduled for February 19, but due to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Meerut on February 22, the launch postponed.
Earlier, the DTC distributed pink tickets to all women who travelled in its buses. The move was introduced under the previous Aam Aadmi Party.
According to officials of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), under the said scheme, three types of cards will be issued: A Pink card for women, a Blue card for men, and an Orange card for Divyang (persons with disabilities), senior citizens, and other concession categories. \
The Pink card will come with KYC-enabled facility for women and will be completely free.
The Pink card, along with the Blue and Orange cards, will be based on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) platform. These cards can be used in buses, Metro, and Namo Bharat trains, and can also be availed as ATM card for cash withdrawals and shopping.
The Delhi Government has taken an initiative to introduce Pink Smart cards for women and transgenders aged 12 and above who are residents of Delhi to undertake unlimited travel for free. It is a digital smart card which acts like an ID of the holder containing their name, photo, and QR code and basic details.
-Woman/Transgender should be a Delhi resident
-Their age must be above 12
-Must have valid ID proof (Aadhaar / Voter ID)
-Delhi residential address proof
Visit dedicated counters with your Delhi Aadhaar card details. Application counters will be set up at district magistrate offices, sub-divisional magistrate offices, bus depots, and Common Service Centres across Delhi to ensure easy and widespread access for women commuters. Counters will be set up at around 50 locations across the city for issuing cards. They will be set up at SDM offices, bus depots, bus stands, and selected banks.
-Visit official DTC portal
-Fill online application form
-Upload required documents
-Submit and wait for verification.
-The Pink Saheli Smart Card will be sent through post at the applicant’s address
The user must tap the card on the electronic ticketing machine in the DTC buses. The cards will replace the ticketing system in buses.