FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers

Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory Watches

India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks

VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

'Hard to like, very spiky': Ex-England pacer's brutal take on India coach Gautam Gambhir

Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free, along with Orange, Blue smart cards

Stephen Hawking pictured sipping drink with bikini-clad women in Epstein files; family issues statement

India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for Chennai game?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India Pakistan News: India Slams Pakistan, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir

India Pakistan News: India Slams Pakistan, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir

Modi Israel Visit: Israel PM Netanyahu Shares Car Ride With PM Narendra Modi After Knesset Address

Modi Israel Visit: Israel PM Netanyahu Shares Car Ride With PM Narendra Modi After Knesset Address

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free, along with Orange, Blue smart cards

To continue to ease travel and ensure safety for woman in Delhi, the DTC will introduce Pink, Blue, and Orange smart cards for bus travel and will formally launch them on March 2. These cards will replace the physical tickets and can be used in shopping, metro and ATM.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free, along with Orange, Blue smart cards
DTC will introduce Pink Saheli Smart Card for women, transgenders from March 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

To continue to ease travel and ensure safety for woman in Delhi, the Delhi Transport Corporation has made buses in the capital digital and streamlined for their convenience. In this direction, the DTC will introduce Pink, Blue, and Orange smart cards for bus travel and will formally launch them on March 2. The launch was earlier scheduled for February 19, but due to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Meerut on February 22, the launch postponed.  

Earlier, the DTC distributed pink tickets to all women who travelled in its buses. The move was introduced under the previous Aam Aadmi Party.  

According to officials of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), under the said scheme, three types of cards will be issued: A Pink card for women, a Blue card for men, and an Orange card for Divyang (persons with disabilities), senior citizens, and other concession categories. \

The Pink card will come with KYC-enabled facility for women and will be completely free.  

The Pink card, along with the Blue and Orange cards, will be based on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) platform. These cards can be used in buses, Metro, and Namo Bharat trains, and can also be availed as ATM card for cash withdrawals and shopping. 

What are Pink Saheli Smart Card? 

The Delhi Government has taken an initiative to introduce Pink Smart cards for women and transgenders aged 12 and above who are residents of Delhi to undertake unlimited travel for free. It is a digital smart card which acts like an ID of the holder containing their name, photo, and QR code and basic details. 

Pink Smart Card-Eligibility 

-Woman/Transgender should be a Delhi resident 

-Their age must be above 12 

-Must have valid ID proof (Aadhaar / Voter ID) 
-Delhi residential address proof  

How to apply 

Physical method: 

Visit dedicated counters with your Delhi Aadhaar card details. Application counters will be set up at district magistrate offices, sub-divisional magistrate offices, bus depots, and Common Service Centres across Delhi to ensure easy and widespread access for women commuters. Counters will be set up at around 50 locations across the city for issuing cards. They will be set up at SDM offices, bus depots, bus stands, and selected banks.  

For online: 

-Visit official DTC portal  
-Fill online application form  
-Upload required documents  
-Submit and wait for verification. 
-The Pink Saheli Smart Card will be sent through post at the applicant’s address 

How to use: 

The user must tap the card on the electronic ticketing machine in the DTC buses. The cards will replace the ticketing system in buses.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026
Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026
Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers
Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers
Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory Watches
Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory
India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks
India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after talks
VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda
VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement