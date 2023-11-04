Headlines

Ahead of Salaar's clash with SRK's Dunki, makers of Prabhas-starrer reveal film's Christmas release has a KGF connection

KL Rahul assumes vice-captaincy after Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023

Amid snake venom controversy, Elvish Yadav says he will sue Maneka Gandhi for defamation: 'Image kharab hoti hai...'

Meet woman who joined Rs 33,223 crore company as trainee, later became chairperson, she's from...

'I do deserve': Sudha Chandran reveals nobody offers her movies, says 'I have not done any film after Malamaal Weekly'

Delhi: DTC bus rams into several vehicles in Rohini, 1 killed; video surfaces

India

Delhi: DTC bus rams into several vehicles in Rohini, 1 killed; video surfaces

In the video, the bus is seen dragging a car, an e-rickshaw and a bike that it hit.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

A speeding bus in Delhi crashed into multiple cars and parked scooters, killing one person. The incident took place in Delhi's Rohini and was captured on CCTV cameras. In the video, the bus is seen dragging a car, an e-rickshaw and a bike that it hit.

It also crashes into several scooters parked near the pavement before coming to a stop. Further investigation is underway. Check out the video here:

READ | Telangana teen arrested for sending death threat emails to Mukesh Ambani

 

