Delhi: DTC bus rams into several vehicles in Rohini, 1 killed; video surfaces

A speeding bus in Delhi crashed into multiple cars and parked scooters, killing one person. The incident took place in Delhi's Rohini and was captured on CCTV cameras. In the video, the bus is seen dragging a car, an e-rickshaw and a bike that it hit.

It also crashes into several scooters parked near the pavement before coming to a stop. Further investigation is underway. Check out the video here:

WATCH | One person died after being hit by a DTC bus in Delhi's Rohini area. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police)

