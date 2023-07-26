Delhi dry days 2023: No liquor sale allowed in capital on these upcoming dates; check list here

The Delhi government has announced the list of upcoming dry days in the national capital, when there is no liquor sale allowed in the city.

Just ahead of major upcoming events and religious dates, the Delhi government, headed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the list of dry days for the national capital, when the sale of alcoholic drinks and liquor is banned.

Liquor sale in Delhi will be prohibited on four days including Independence Day, during the ongoing quarter ending September 31, said a Delhi government statement, as per PTI reports.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of the excise department for a ban on liquor sale on Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28, it said. The Delhi government declares dry days every three months.

List of upcoming dry days in Delhi

Muharram – July 29 (Saturday)

Independence Day – August 15 (Tuesday)

Janmashtami – September 7 (Thursday)

Eid-e-Milad – September 28 (Thursday)

Apart from these days, Gandhi Jayanty (October 2) will also be declared a dry day across the country, prohibiting the sale of liquor in shops, restaurants and bars. The liquor shops and bars will remain closed on these days, and drinking alcohol in public will be banned.

Last year, dry day was also declared on Chhath Puja, which is a major festival celebrated in the eastern states of India. However, no official statement in this regard has been issued by the Delhi government yet.

(With PTI inputs)

