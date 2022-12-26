Delhi: Driving tests to get tougher by end of January 2023, track to be fully automated; Check new guidelines

File Photo

If you plan on applying for your driver's licence in New Delhi, you'll want to read this. By the end of January 2023, all of Delhi's driving test tracks will be automated, making it far more difficult to get a driver's licence here. In Delhi, there are a total of 13 driving test tracks, 12 of which are now automated. Test drives are now being conducted manually at Lado Sarai, since it is the last remaining track to be mechanised. In the near future, this proving ground will be automated.

There was a lot of corruption in the Regional Transport Offices, therefore around 5 years ago, Delhi opened the first automated driving test track to fairly analyse applicants' driving abilities before awarding them a permanent driving licence (RTO).

Once the whole testing infrastructure in the nation's capital is automated, it will be impossible for a human to intervene in the process at any point; this means that candidates will have to demonstrate proficiency across the board. Better drivers on the road would result if the driving exam was administered without human involvement.

Learners who did not pass on their first try may use the driving test on completely automated circuits to reflect on and avoid repeating their mistakes. According to the Times of India, officials have announced that Delhi would be the first Indian city where all driving exams are automatically scored.

Using the sensors and cameras set up on these courses, candidates take the automated driving licence exam, which evaluates them on up to twenty-four different criteria.