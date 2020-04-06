Delhi: Dr Dangs Lab launches first drive-through COVID-19 testing centre

Dr Dangs Lab, one of the private diagnostic centre in the country, has launched India's first drive-through COVID-19: testing centre at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.

CEO of Dr Dangs Lab in Delhi stated that the testing will be offered at a government-mandated price of Rs 4500, and a 20-minute slot will be given to every car. He reasoned that the initiative was started keeping in mind 'maximum safety' and 'minimum exposure' for the patient and medical staff to collect samples for testing.

"Dr. Dangs Lab has started a drive through sample collection service for COVID-19. This initiative was primarily started keeping in mind maximum safety&minimum exposure for patients&medical staff while collecting samples," Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab.

He mentioned that three things are mandatory before booking for testing is confirmed- Firstly, a government id (Aaadhar card or passport), secondly, a doctor's prescription mentioning the doctor’s registration no and his advice to take the COVID-19 test, and thirdly a completely filled patient proforma form.

"The sample collection officer would be wearing all the required personal protective equipment to maintain the highest level of infection control and the swabs would be obtained through the car window with the patient sitting in the car," ANI quoted Dr Dang as saying.

The reports of the test will be emailed or it can be accessed on the website within 24-36 hours of the sample collection.

For booking, Dr Dang's lab will accept only digital modes of payment and not cash.