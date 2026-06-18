Delhi doctor arrested after killing househelp over 'black magic' suspicion

A doctor has been arrested for killing his 45-year-old househelp at his house in Delhi's upscale Mount Kailash area. During the incident, he allegedly thrashed his househelp with a bat and then stabbed her with a knife at his house.

A doctor has been arrested for killing his 45-year-old househelp at his house in Delhi's upscale Mount Kailash area. During the incident, he allegedly thrashed his househelp with a bat and then stabbed her with a knife at his house.

What happened?

The body of the victim, identified as Meena, was found lying in a pool of blood on the rooftop of another building near the doctor, Manish Gupta's house. After the police were informed of the incident, they quickly reached the crime spot around 11:36 am and found Gupta sitting next to the victim's body.

The police found that Meena's body bore multiple injuries. After initial interrogation, cops arrested Gupta and questioned him, where he confessed to the murder. During interrogation, the doctor told the police that he first attacked the househelp with a bat and then with a knife. She died on the spot.

Gupta further claimed that he committed the crime because the househelp practiced black magic, which disrupted the peace in the house. He claimed that his entire family was distressed due to the black magic, officials said.

However, the Police maintains that Gupta has been changing his statements. Investigators have also said that the doctor has been suffering with depression for a long time.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the relationship between the doctor and the victim and to check any case of a dispute between them.

For further investigation, the Delhi Police have asked for a crime team to investigate the scene.

The police have found murder weapons, the bat and the knife, while they are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras. The doctor is currently in police custody, while the police have filed a case under murder charges against him.