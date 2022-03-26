Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to announce annual budget in Delhi Assembly today

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday.

After the annual budget, the minister will present the Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2012-22.

Thereafter, Sisodia will introduce the "The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022" in the assembly tomorrow.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on March 23 and will conclude on March 29.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly on Thursday moved a step closer to being paperless with all the 70 MLAs getting iPads for receiving information and documents on legislative proceedings online.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel urged the legislators to carry the iPads, provided by the Delhi government’s finance department, during the ongoing Budget session. “We want to implement a completely paperless system for availing the documents and information online.

The Assembly has also been provided with WiFi connectivity and the budget address of the Finance minister and other documents will be available on the iPads of the legislators,” he said.

The Assembly has taken up an automation project that will enable the MLAs to work digitally — submit questions and notices and table Bills online.

A request for proposal was issued by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for selecting a successful bidder for the implementation of the automation project.

The project also includes the creation of a facility to make the MLAs attend the House proceedings virtually. It aims at switching the functioning of the Assembly from manual to a web-based digital solution for speed and efficiency along with going paperless.

Also, READ: Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by Rs 3.20 in 5 days – Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai