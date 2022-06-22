Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia faces Rs 100 crore defamation suit, know why

(Image Source: IANS/File)

A defamation case has been filed against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma on Tuesday filed a civil defamation case of Rs 100 crore against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Civil Judge Court, Guwahati.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's lawyer Padmadhar Nayak said that they are hopeful that the matter will be listed on Wednesday and they will proceed with the matter.

Delhi CM suo moto offered to buy PPE kits from anywhere without tender. Why?



Does his Deputy CM think the CM is corrupt as he asked someone to arrange PPE kits from somewhere immediately, and said that Delhi Govt will buy them? No reference to any tender etc. https://t.co/eBBO8wpj0Z — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 5, 2022

What is the case?

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had alleged in a press conference, on June 4, that when India was battling the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was the Health Minister of Assam, awarded contracts to supply PPE kits to companies of business partners of his wife and son.

However, the Assam government has denied allegations that the family of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in alleged malpractice in the supply of PPE kits during the pandemic. Denying all allegations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote a series of tweets. Sarma wrote that Assam had hardly any PPE kits then.

"My wife showed courage to come forward and donated about 1500 kits to the Assam government to save lives. She did not take a single penny." Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is a partner in JCB Industries. The Chief Minister also attached a letter of appreciation received by Dr Lakshmanan, the then Director of National Health Mission, for providing PPE kits by JCB Industries as a 'Corporate Social Responsibility'.

Sisodia alleged that Sarma, taking advantage of the Covid-19 emergency situation, ordered immediate supply of a PPE kit worth Rs 990 to his wife's company and son's business partners. Sisodia also alleged that the firm of Sarma's wife does not even do business of medical equipment.

"Although the contract awarded to the firm of Sarma's wife was cancelled, as the company could not supply the PPE kits, another supply order to the company belonging to the business partners of their son was given at the rate of Rs 1,680," he had tweeted.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma had earlier issued a clarification on Sisodia's allegations. She said that in the first week of the pandemic, there was not a single PPE kit available with Assam. Keeping that in mind, she reached out to a business acquaintance and with a lot of effort, delivered about 1500 PPE kits to National Health Mission.

