Delhi: Dengue cases reach highest in 5 years, government issues instructions

Delhi records 187 cases of dengue till July 22 which is the highest since 2018. Keeping the situation in mind, the state government has issued instructions to officials. Know details here

The total tally of dengue cases in Delhi reached 187 cases till July 22, which is the highest since 2018. Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday said that the officials have been instructed by the state government to run campaigns regarding the disease in schools and among common people to check the spread of the virus.

"We have given instructions to the Health Department and DIP to run a campaign regarding Dengue in schools and among common people. Hospitals will be made ready for dengue cases. I also had a discussion with MCD Commissioner regarding the same today," he told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj says, "We have given instructions to the Health Department and DIP to run a campaign regarding Dengue in schools and among common people. Hospitals will be made ready for dengue cases. I also had a discussion with MCD Commissioner… pic.twitter.com/mPwu9hZWEY — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

The dengue situation surged in Delhi after the unprecedented flood-like situation in the Delhi.

Dengue virus is spread through mosquito bites to humans. there are four dengue virus serotypes -- DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. The Delhi government said that upon the genome sequencing of 20 positive samples, it was found that 19 of these had strain type-2.

Read: Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife, PM shows 'brazen indifference': Opposition bloc INDIA