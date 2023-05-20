Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express to launch soon: Explore fare, timings and stoppages

In a significant development for train travel enthusiasts, the Vande Bharat Express, known for its remarkable speed, is making its way to Uttarakhand. This state-of-the-art semi-high-speed train has already gained popularity across India, operating on 16 different routes. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has expressed his desire for the Vande Bharat Express to reach every state by June of this year, emphasizing its importance.

The eagerly awaited New Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is set to commence operations, with its inaugural journey expected to take place on May 29. This milestone event marks the first time this cutting-edge train will ply in Uttarakhand, a state known for its picturesque landscapes and natural beauty.

Let's delve into the details of this much-anticipated train service. Currently, the journey from the national capital, Delhi, to Dehradun, the state capital of Uttarakhand, takes approximately 6 hours. However, with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, this travel time will be significantly reduced to around 5 hours. The contrast is evident, as the existing options for train travel between these two cities consist of 7 different trains, such as the Shatabdi, Janshatabdi, Uttaranchal Express, Mussoorie Express, Dehradun-Indore Express, Ujjaini Express, and Nanda Devi AC Superfast Express. These trains serve their purpose, but the Vande Bharat Express aims to revolutionize the travel experience.

Preparations for the launch of the New Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express are in full swing. Senior officials have been actively conducting inspections of various stations, ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place. Soon, a trial run will be carried out, heralding the arrival of this remarkable train service.

For travelers interested in the specifics, let's take a look at the anticipated stops along the route. The New Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is expected to make halts at Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, and Haridwar on its journey from New Delhi to Dehradun. However, it's important to note that the Indian Railways has not yet confirmed these stoppages.

While exact fare details have not been disclosed by Indian Railways, reports suggest that traveling in an AC chair car on the Vande Bharat Express will cost approximately Rs 915 for the New Delhi-Dehradun route and vice versa. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, the fare for the AC executive chair car is expected to be around Rs 1,425.

As eager travelers await the launch, the anticipated timings of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express have been the topic of discussion. While the official timetable is yet to be announced, it is speculated that the train will depart from Delhi at 5 PM and leave Dehradun at 8 AM in the morning, providing convenient options for both evening and morning journeys.

Excitement is building as the Vande Bharat Express prepares to embark on its maiden voyage in Uttarakhand. With its exceptional speed, enhanced travel experience, and significant reduction in travel time, this train promises to be a game-changer for rail travel enthusiasts and commuters alike. Stay tuned for further updates on the official timetable and embark on a memorable journey aboard the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express.

