Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express to be launch on May 25: Check train timings, stops, ticket price here (file photo)

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat train: Uttarakhand is all set to get its first Vande Bharat Express train on Thursday, May 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi via video conferencing at 11 am. The distance between the two capital cities will be covered in just 4.40 hours through the semi-high speed train.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be present at Dehradun railway station for the ceremony. The train will commence its commercial journey on May 29. With this, the total number of Vande Bharat trains in India will reach 17. According to reports, the 20458 /20457 train will run six days a week except Wednesday. The fares of the train have not been finalised yet. It will reportedly run on the route with a speed of 100 kmph.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat timings

The 8-coach train will depart from Dehradun at 7 am and will arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi) at 11.45 am. From Delhi, it will start from Anand Vihar at 5.50 pm and will reach Dehradun at 10.35 pm.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat stops

Haridwar

Roorkee

Saharanpur

Muzaffarnagar

Meerut City

The train has been indigenously manufactured and is equipped with advanced safety features, including the Kavach technology. The Indian Railways is on a quest to completely electrify the rail route in the country, PMO said in a statement. PM Modi will also dedicate the newly electrified rail line sections in Uttarakhand, the statement said.

With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified. Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in the increase in their speed and enhance haulage capacity, the statement said.