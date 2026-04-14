FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi–Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 12000 crore expressway today; Check timing, route, key features and more

Gold, silver prices today, April 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bank Holiday April 14, 2026: Are banks open or closed on Ambedkar Jayanti? Check state-wise list

Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President refuses to apologise, Pontiff rejects political debate; Iran hails Pope's fearless stand

Trump says Iran wants peace deal 'very badly' after US Navy begins blockade of Strait of Hormuz

'No longer an accused': Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi HC in case linked with Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22; Here's what we know so far

'Donald Trump owes Pope an apology': Minnesota Bishop criticises US President over 'disrespectful' remarks on Pope Leo XIV

Who is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC co-founder arrested by ED in West Bengal coal scam case

WWE icon John Cena pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, netizens share amusing reactions: 'Get this man an Aadhaar card'

Who is Praful Hinge? IPL debutant stuns RR with dream spell, wrecks unbeaten Royals’ top order

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, silver prices today, April 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, April 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

'No longer an accused': Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi HC in case linked with Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22; Here's what we know so far

'No longer an accused': Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi HC in case linked with Delhi

'Donald Trump owes Pope an apology': Minnesota Bishop criticises US President over 'disrespectful' remarks on Pope Leo XIV

'Donald Trump owes Pope an apology': Minnesota Bishop criticises US President ov

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more

In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collect

From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who struggled with poor form in early IPL games

From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who went wicketless in early

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi–Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 12000 crore expressway today; Check timing, route, key features and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 08:08 AM IST

Delhi–Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 12000 crore expressway today; Check timing, route, key features and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to undertake a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Following this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun.

At what time PM Modi will inaugurate Delhi-Dehradun expressway?

At around 12:30 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public event in Dehradun and will also address the gathering on the occasion.The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours.

Infrastructure and features

Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters, a press release from the PMO stated.

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict. To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features. These include a 12 km-long wildlife elevated corridor, which is one of the longest in Asia. The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370-metre-long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

According to the PMO, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

What will be the toll charges on Delhi-Dehradun expressway?

According to a ABP report, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has fixed the toll charges for this expressway. A one-way journey from Delhi to Dehradun will cost around Rs 675, while a round trip within 24 hours will cost approximately Rs 1,010. The FASTag annual pass will be valid on this expressway. Under the government’s scheme, the annual pass costs Rs 3,075 and is valid for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Benefits for travellers and locals

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and provide relief to tourists and pilgrims heading to Haridwar and Rishikesh. The improved connectivity will also boost tourism and economic growth in Uttarakhand, making it a significant development for the state's economy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi–Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 12000 crore expressway today; Check timing, route, key features and more
Delhi–Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 12000 crore expresswa
Gold, silver prices today, April 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Bank Holiday April 14, 2026: Are banks open or closed on Ambedkar Jayanti? Check state-wise list
Bank Holiday April 14, 2026: Are banks open or closed on Ambedkar Jayanti? Check
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President refuses to apologise, Pontiff rejects political debate; Iran hails Pope's fearless stand
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President refuses to apologise, Pontiff rejects debate
Trump says Iran wants peace deal 'very badly' after US Navy begins blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Trump says Iran wants deal 'very badly' after US' Hormuz blockade
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collect
From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who struggled with poor form in early IPL games
From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who went wicketless in early
Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more
Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth
Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more
Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle
Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood
Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement