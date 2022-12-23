Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will cut travel time to Rishikesh to 3 hours, permitted top speed to be 100 kmph

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: This road will also help to reduce traffic in the Delhi-NCR region. (File)

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway that will pass through several cities of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be completed by December 2023. The tentative time was 2024 but now the deadline has been revised to 2023. After this elevated road is constructed, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will come down from 5-6 hours to just 2 hours. The route of this expressway will be from Delhi to Saharanpur via Ghaziabad. This expressway will be completed in Dehradun.

The length of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be 210 kilometers. Most of this expressway will fall in Uttar Pradesh. It will be 12 lanes from Delhi so that the traffic passes through the expressway from NCR with ease. However, later, it will be reduced to six lanes. The 14 kilometers in Delhi and 12 kilometers in Ghaziabad will have 12 lanes. Currently, people use Delhi-Meerut Expressway to reach Dehradun. This new expressway will reduce the pressure on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The start point of the expressway will be Akshardham. It will also be joined with EPE. The initial segment of the expressway will have 7 entry and exit points.

After 5.5 km from Akshardham, there will be entry and exit points at Gandhinagar-Geeta Colony. One can get on and off the expressway after 7.4 kms at ISBT-Dilshad Garden Marg, 9.5 kms at Khajuri Pusta Marg and 11.2 kms at Signature Bridge Marg.

The residents of Saharanpur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar, Shamli and Haryana will also benefit from the expressway.

People who take over one and a half hours to reach Delhi from Baghpat for work will be able to reach Akshardham in less than an hour. The distance between them will be reduced to just 18 kilometers.

The top speed allowed on the expressway will be 100 km per hour.

Those who want to visit Rishikesh will also be benefited with this. They can reach the spiritual city in just 3 hours via Dehradun.

This road will also help to reduce traffic in the Delhi-NCR region.