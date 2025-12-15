FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: When will it open? Nitin Gadkari shares BIG update as NHAI misses deadline

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will have a designated speed limit of 100 kmph. The expressway will start from the Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 08:44 PM IST

Representational image
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway latest update: The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is one of the much-awaited projects. It will significantly reduce travel time between the two capital cities. However, the expressway has missed its deadline and is now expected to open soon for vehicular traffic. The project is being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Once operational, the expressway will play a key role in easing congestion in Delhi and reducing traffic on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and other connecting highways. 

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway status

In a written statement on December 10, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that construction work on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is at an advanced stage and is scheduled to be completed by January 2026. "The work of 210 km long 6-lane Access Controlled Greenfield Delhi-Dehradun Highway is in an advanced stage, with revised scheduled date of completion by January 2026 except 70m service road in Akshardham to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) Junction section due to pending litigation," Gadkari said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The minister was responding to questions raised by Mahendra Bhatt regarding the current progress report of the elevated road for the Delhi-Dehradun expressway. He also sought to know about the timeline by when this road is expected to be completed and opened for vehicular traffic.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway's previous deadline

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had targeted to complete this ambitious project by October 2025. In a written statement in Rajya Sabha on July 23, Nitin Gadkari said: "The Dehradun-Delhi Access Controlled highway with a total capital cost of Rs 11,868.6 crore is targeted for completion by October 2025."

READ | Maharashtra CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis meets Lionel Messi, gets massive backlash online due to...

Dehradun-Delhi Expressway Speed Limit

It will have a designated speed limit of 100 kmph. The expressway will start from Akshardham Temple, Delhi, and would pass through Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and culminate at Dehradun. It is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from the current 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Advertisement