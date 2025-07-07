Delhi-Dehradun expressway: Travel time to cut from 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours, set to link these 3 UP districts

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway promises to transform connectivity for commuters, tourists, and businesses across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

A number of road and expressway connectivity projects are currently underway across India. In a significant relief for commuters travelling between Delhi-Dehradun, highly awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, a major North Indian infrastructure undertaking. By July 2025, it is expected to be fully operational. With an anticipated project cost of Rs 12,000, this 210-kilometer high-speed line is expected to significantly cut the 6.5-hour journey time between Delhi and Dehradun to just 2.5 hours.

In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to revolutionise connectivity for businesses, tourists, and commuters. Phases 1 and 4 are among the parts that have been in service since January 2025.

By July 2025, the entire stretch should be operational. Additionally, it will only take 15 to 30 minutes to go from Delhi to the Uttar Pradesh border thanks to the expressway.

At a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is being developed. It would start in Akshardham, Delhi, and connect Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh before arriving in Dehradun. The project includes a 3.4-kilometer segment in Dehradun that is currently operational and runs from Datkali to Asharodi.

Other key features s include 62 bus shelters, 76 km of service roads, 29 km of elevated roadways, 113 underpasses, five railway overbridges, and 16 entry/exit points. It features a three-lane, 340-meter tunnel at Datkali in Dehradun.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is known for having Asia's longest wildlife corridor. It is a 12-kilometer elevated area above Rajaji National Park. This environmentally conscious design guarantees both rapid development and ecological preservation while permitting unrestricted animal mobility.