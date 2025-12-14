FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Dehradun Expressway: Toll charges set to increase, car travellers are likely to pay Rs 670; check here toll charges for bus and truck

The six-lane expressway has been completed at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore and is being built in four sections. The expressway has five toll plazas and twelve interchanges, with a section that is elevated before Dehradun. Read here to know how much you need to pay while travelling on this expressway.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 07:09 AM IST

Delhi Dehradun Expressway: Toll charges set to increase, car travellers are likely to pay Rs 670; check here toll charges for bus and truck
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, a 212-kilometre-long greenfield, access-controlled highway, is set to revolutionize travel between the two cities. However, this convenience comes with a significant price tag, with car travelers expected to shell out approximately Rs 670 in toll tax for a one-way trip.

Toll rates on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the proposed toll rates for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway are as follows, a car traveling from Delhi to Dehradun will cost around Rs 670, while a light cargo vehicle will be charged Rs 1,085, and a bus or truck will be charged Rs 2,275. The toll rates for different sections of the expressway are, Delhi to Kathgodam (Rs 232), Delhi to Rasulpur (Rs 417), and Delhi to Ganeshpur (Rs 563).

Construction and infrastructure

The six-lane expressway has been completed at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore and is being built in four sections. The expressway begins at the Akshardham Temple and runs through Loni, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, and ends at Dehradun. The expressway has five toll plazas and twelve interchanges, with a section that is elevated before Dehradun. The expressway is open from Akshardham to Mavikala in Baghpat, and vehicles can travel without paying toll on this 32-kilometre stretch.

Despite the expressway's completion, there are concerns regarding the lack of a ramp or service road at Mandola due to a land dispute, which is pending in court. Additionally, streetlights are out of order at many locations, and marshals are not deployed, prompting NHAI to direct the relevant agencies to make improvements.

Current status of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway was partially opened to vehicles on November 30, with two sections available for travel. The expressway connects to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Baghpat, and travel on this section will be exempt from toll charges. The expressway is expected to make travel easier and boost the development of the region, with its full opening awaited in the coming months.

