This 210-kilometer expressway will drastically reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from approximately 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours

In a major development to connectivity and infrastructure, the most anticipated development is Delhi-Dehradun Expressway which is set to open soon. It is expected to slash travel time from approximately six hours to just 2.5 hours as India's first wildlife-friendly Expressway, significantly improving connectivity while preserving environmental sustainability. This is a thorough analysis of the features, improvements, and benefits of the expressway.

The 210-kilometer Delhi-Dehradun expressway is currently being built across the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. When finished, the distance between the capital and the hill station will be greatly reduced from 280 km to 210 km, offering a smooth and quicker link. This difference in travel time and distance is revolutionary since it makes the beautiful city of Dehradun more accessible and promotes regional economic development.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Route Overview

Total Length: 210 km

Starting Point: Akshardham in Delhi (NH 334).

Ending Point: Dehradun (NH 72).

Major Pass-Through Locations: Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, and Haridwar.

Corridor Design: The expressway bypasses major urban traffic hotspots, offering a smooth and uninterrupted journey.

The expressway, which is under construction built at Rs 13,000 crore, is designed with 113 underpasses, five railway overbridges and a 12-kilometer elevated wildlife corridor that crosses Rajaji National Park. This cutting-edge feature not only guarantees a comfortable journey but also contributes to protecting the park's fragile ecosystem by permitting unrestricted movement for animals, including elephants.

Phases 1 and 4 of the three-phase expressway are set to open soon. One of its most notable aspects is its environmentally conscious construction, especially the 12-kilometer elevated wildlife corridor, which will be the longest of its kind in Asia. The expressway is a model for sustainable infrastructure because of this corridor and a 2.3-kilometer tunnel that reduces park disturbances and aids in wildlife conservation initiatives.