The central government has started work on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to reduce the travel time between these two places. Through this six-lane greenfield expressway, the distance between Delhi and UP border will also be reduced to just 25–30 minutes.

The good news for Delhiites is that they can now directly reach Dehradun through a new expressway that is set to open soon. The central government has started work on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to reduce the travel time between these two places. Through this six-lane greenfield expressway, the distance between Delhi and UP border will also be reduced to just 25–30 minutes. From Delhi to Dehradun, the travel time will be cut to far lesser, that is, from the current travel time of 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours after the expressway becomes operational. The complete journey will now be of only 2.5 hours.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway features

The cost of the project is around Rs 12,000 crore. The expressways has 113 underpasses, 62 bus shelters and 5 railway overbridges. The Delhi-Dehradun expressway runs over Rajaji National Park with Asia’s longest 12-km elevated wildlife corridor. It is a major infrastructure project which is 210 kilometers long. This helps both travel and the environment. However, the first is a 32-km stretch from Akshardham to Baghpat which is ready. The entire expressway will be completely functional by mid-2025. Travel by this expressway will be very convenient for commuters as it will reduce traffic and improve regional travel.

The expressway covers Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur and other areas of Uttar Pradesh. The work of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been delayed multiple times due to both legal and technical issues. It was earlier scheduled to be completed in December 2024, the date which has now been shifted to the first half of 2025. But the project has still speeded up as Phase 1 and Phase 4 are now ready. These sections were opened in January 2025. The rest of the sections are likely to be opened by mid 2025. The Supreme Court held an important hearing regarding the expressway last month.

The expressway has a 3.4-kilometer section in Dehradun, which stretches from Datkali to Asharodi, this section is already functional. It also has 76 km of service roads, 16 entry/exit points and 29 km of elevated roads. It has the 340-meter, three-lane tunnel at Datkali in Dehradun.