Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open for public soon, Nitin Gadkari reveals new inauguration date

The Delhi-Dehradun expressway will reduce travel time between the two cities to two hours from the existing 6.5 hours.
The Delhi-Dehradun expressway will be open for the public in the next 10-15 days, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. The 212-kilometre 6-lane access-controlled expressway will reduce travel time between the two cities to two hours from the existing 6.5 hours.
Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the road transport and highways minister said he has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the expressway. "In the next 10-15 days, the Delhi-Dehradun expressway will be open for traffic," Gadkari said. It has been built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore.
It is divided into four sections and starts from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, and passes through Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.
The route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife. There is a provision of a 12-km elevated road, 6 animal underpasses, 2 elephant underpasses, 2 major bridges and 13 minor bridges. The project was approved in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the expressway in December 2021.