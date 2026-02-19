Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to get 3000-vehicle parking facility with EV charging station, check details here

The decision to construct the parking facility comes as a relief to the thousands of shoppers and vendors who visit the market every day.

The Gandhi Nagar area, known for being Asia's largest ready-made clothing market, is set to breathe a sigh of relief as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to construct a parking facility underneath the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The parking facility, which will have a capacity to accommodate 1,000 cars and 2,000 two-wheelers, is expected to alleviate the long-standing problem of congestion in the area.

The decision to construct the parking facility comes as a relief to the thousands of shoppers and vendors who visit the market every day. Gandhi Nagar is not only a popular destination for locals but also attracts foreign buyers, making it a significant hub for the textile industry. Despite its importance, the area has lacked basic facilities, including parking, leading to frequent traffic jams and inconvenience to visitors.

Special provision for electric vehicles

The parking facility will also feature an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, catering to the growing number of EV owners. This initiative is part of the NHAI's efforts to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions. The facility will be designed to provide a safe and convenient parking experience for visitors, with adequate security measures and CCTV surveillance.

Rules relaxed to facilitate construction

Central Minister and local MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had taken up the issue of parking with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, highlighting the need for a parking facility in the area. Following this, the ministry relaxed its rules, allowing the construction of the parking facility underneath the expressway. The tender for the project has already been issued, and construction is expected to begin soon.

Public toilet and basic amenities

The parking facility will also include a public toilet with separate facilities for women, ensuring that visitors have access to basic amenities. The facility will be designed with a focus on cleanliness, water conservation, and regular maintenance, providing a comfortable experience for users. The project is expected to be completed within the next one to one-and-a-half months, bringing much-needed relief to the people of Gandhi Nagar.